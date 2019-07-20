Delhi weather updates: Rains lash parts of city, temp dips to 28 degree Celsius

Rains lashed parts of the national capital on Saturday, bringing relief to the people from the humid weather.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 28.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average. Humidity was recorded at 74 per cent at 8.30 am.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 37 degrees Celsius, a MeT department official said.

On Friday, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recorded a high of 36.4 degrees Celsius and a low of 25 degrees Celsius.

Waterlogging has been reported in parts of the city after the downpour.

Waterlogging on the route to domestic airport in #Delhi, following heavy rain in the city. pic.twitter.com/TvecSWzlsS - ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019

Separately, heavy rainfall has been predicted in at isolated places over north Goa and south Goa districts over next the four days.

Moreover, in Assam conditions continue to deteriorate. After heavy rainfall, more than 600 villages in the district of Barpeta have been flooded.

Also read: Heavy rains to lash Kerala this week, red alert in five districts over flood-like situation