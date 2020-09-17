Distraction or fun? Chinese soldiers play Punjabi songs on loudspeakers for Indian troops at Finger 4

Chinese PLA soldiers, in an unusual gesture, resorted to playing Punjabi music on loudspeakers set up by the forward posts near Finger 4 in the Pangong Tso area along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. The forward posts where the Chinese played Punjabi songs is under constant watch by the Indian jawans. It's possible the Chinese might be doing this to distract Indian soldiers or they might be doing this just to relieve pressure, reported ANI.

India and China are engaged in a bitter territorial dispute along the LAC and around three firing incidents have been reported in Eastern Ladakh in the past 20 days. Both sides are also engaging in discussions at the military levels, but the Chinese troops continue to engage in "provocative military manoeuvres".

The latest incident happened on September 8 when around 100-200 rounds were fired between troops from both the sides. The incident happened when the Chinese army tried to close in on Indian forward positions. Amid continuing hostility, two separate incidents of firing had also occurred on August 29-31 and September 7.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during his speech in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, said China continues to be in an "illegal occupation" of approximately 38,000 sq. kms in the Union Territory of Ladakh. The Chinese PLA has mobilised a large number of troops and armaments along the LAC as well as in the depth areas, he said.

He said there are several friction areas in eastern Ladakh including Gogra, Kongka La and North and South Banks of the Pangong Lake. "I will not hesitate to share with this August House that we are facing a challenge in Ladakh and I urge the House to pass a resolution in support of our armed forces who have been defending our motherland at great heights and most inclement weather conditions," he said.

