Domestic air travel gets expensive; DGCA raises limits on airfare up to 30%

Passengers will have to shell out more money for air travel from now as Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has now allowed airlines to charge 10-30 per cent more for domestic flights.

The minimum and maximum limits on fares that airlines can charge from passengers and this fare cap order is effective until March 31, the ministry said its order.

DGCA has increased the minimum fare on all seven price bands, which have been classified on the basis of approximate duration of the flight.

The first price band consists of flights that are of less than 40 minutes. The lower limit for the first band is now increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,200, while the upper limit in this band is set at Rs 7,800, which was Rs 6,000 earlier.

The fresh lower and upper limits set by the ministry for the subsequent bands are -- Rs 2,800 to Rs 9,800 (40-60 minute flight); Rs 3,300 to Rs 11,700 (60-90 minute flight); Rs 3,900 to Rs 13,000 (90-120 minute flight); Rs 5,000 to Rs 16,900 (120-150 minute flight); Rs 6,100 to Rs 20,400 (150-180 minute flight); and Rs 7,200 to Rs 24,200 (180-210 minute flight).

Scheduled international passenger traffic continues to remain suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, special international flights have been operating since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements formed with various countries.

Also Read: Nationalistic Koo app's parent has Chinese investor

Also Read: Rs 70 crore in UK vs Rs 492 crore in India: Why 5G spectrum prices need revision

Also Read: Investor wealth more than doubles from March lows as Sensex logs a 98% rally