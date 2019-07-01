DU Admission 2019: Delhi University sees over 9,000 enrollments, despite high cut-offs

Delhi University (DU) has seen over 9,000 enrollments to its various courses for the academic session commencing 2019 in just two days of announcing its first cut-off list. With cut-offs as high as 99% and tough competition, DU has witnessed a spree of admissions.

As per the varsity officials, over 9,196 students were enrolled for 62,000 seats available in various colleges of Delhi University. Hindu College of DU received 70 enrollments, which is more than the 43 available seats for its B.A. (Hons.) Political Science program, despite announcing the highest cut-off of 99% for the course.

"We got more admissions than the available general category seats in B.Sc (Hons.) in Physics, Chemistry and B.A. (Hons.) in Philosophy as well. The admissions for general category might be closed in these courses," The Economic Times quoted Hindu College Principal, Anju Srivastava, as saying.

Meanwhile, the trends have also created panic among students who hoped to get admission into popular colleges in the 2nd or 3rd cut-off list.

"I was hoping for the Hindu College to bring the cut-off down by at least 2 per cent in the 2nd and 3rd cut-off, but people are saying that it might not open its cut-offs for the general category at all. It is heartbreaking," the daily quoted Ayush Sayal, who got enrolled in the B.A. (prog.) course at Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, as saying.

It may be noted that DU had released the first cut-off list for admission to its 63 colleges on Thursday.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

Also read: Miranda House takes in maximum number of students on first two days of DU admissions

Also read: DU admissions: Almost 10 per cent rise in registrations under PwD category