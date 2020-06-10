Exclusive: Metro Shoes launches home service to bring convenience to customers

In the 90s it was a common practice for traders and sellers to go home-to-home to sell their wares. From the most expensive jewellery to the mundane utensils, all were brought and spread out in front of the customer at their homes. COVID-19 has brought back a lot of those selling strategies. As consumers are locked up in their homes, brands are figuring out different ways on knocking at their doors to connect with them.

Fashion Footwear and accessories brand Metro Shoes has launched a 'Home Visit' service option where customers can get the products they like at their home and then choose the ones they want to buy.

"Home service is an initiative to offer convenience to customers who are not comfortable with ordering online and cannot leave their house due to the pandemic but would like to try the product before making the purchase," says Farah Malik Bhanji, Managing Director and CEO, Metro Shoes.

Customers can avail the home service in three ways: they can call the store and dictate to the store manager the kind of shoes they like. The store representative will then bring the chosen footwear range to their home at the convenient time. Also, they will carry different shoe size options to ensure the user finds the perfect fit.

Customers can also choose the footwear they like from the Metro shoes website and while checking out click on the home visit option.Also, store managers are reaching out to regular customers via WhatsApp and sharing the latest collection.

The users will have the freedom to decide immediately the footwear options they want to buy or they can to keep the shortlisted pairs for a day and decide later.

The initiative was launched as a pilot a month back and 100 customers have availed the service.

Bhanji says they got the idea when some of their customers, especially older folks, reached out to their customer care number during lockdown as they wanted a pair of comfortable footwear but couldn't purchase it from their nearby stores.

There is no condition of minimum billing or mandatory purchase to avail of this facility. Also, there is also no limit on the number of pairs one can ask to be brought home, says Bhanji.

To ensure safety of customers and employees, all shoes will be sanitised after every visit, also staff will ensure safe distance from customers and digital payments will be preferred.

The service will be available in all the cities where Metro stores have opened until now. Metro shoes, flagship brand of Metro Brands, has 212 stores across 109 cities.