Fevicol turns Ronaldo's Coca-Cola snub into an advertising moment

Cristiano Ronaldo's gesture of removing two Coca-Cola bottles from the table during the press conference after Portugal's 3-0 win against Hungary wiped off $4 billion from the company's market value. Netizens were split over this incident -- some cheered, some jeered. And then there was Fevicol, who saw the incident as a good advertising opportunity and went for it.

In a social media post, Fevicol put up an image of a setting similar to the Ronaldo press conference. The background, though blurred, is somewhat similar to what appeared in the press conference. In front of that is a mic, an empty chair and two bottles of Fevicol. "Na bottle hategi, na valuation ghategi (neither the bottle will move, nor valuation will dip)," read the caption below the image.

The caption is a nod to Fevicol's campaigns that aim to highlight the strength of the adhesive. The logo -- of a weight being binded by Fevicol, and being pulled in opposite directions by two elephants -- too reiterates the idea.

The advertisement cracked up netizens. One user said that even "Ronaldo can't move it," while others called it a masterpiece.

Advertising skills and market awareness at its very bestððð â DravidianSir (@rahul93shukla) June 17, 2021

Even Ronaldo can't move it.#pidilite â Rishabh Srivastava (@rishabh_id) June 17, 2021

Fevicol, hats off to your brilliant creativity. And @Ogilvy_India never fails to delight us. It seems you both are inseparable due to the Fevicol effect. Keep entertaining us like always. ðð â Build Your Range (@BuildYourRange) June 17, 2021

Nailed it ð¤£ð¤£ð¤£ â Atharva Shirode (@shirode_atharva) June 17, 2021

Another masterpiece. â Aviral Kukreja (@AviralKukreja) June 17, 2021

After the UEFA Euro 2020 match against Hungary on Tuesday, Ronaldo during the press conference took his seat, slided the Coca-Cola bottles far away from himself, picked the water bottle placed in front and said "agua". It was apparent from the video that the footballer was urging people to drink water instead of aerated drinks. The company lost $4 billion off its market value and shares dipped by 1.6 per cent.

Coca-Cola said in a statement, "Players are offered water, alongside Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, on arrival at our press conferences." The spokesperson further said that people have different "tastes and needs".

Also read: Ronaldo's snub wipes $4 bn off Coca-Cola's market value; company responds