Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale kicks off; check out discounts on laptops, TV, smartwatches and more

E-commerce major Flipkart has started its monthly sale called "Flipstart Days" to spur consumer demand amid coronavirus outbreak in the country. The Walmart-owned company has started a three-day sale which will run from June 1 to June 3 on Flipkart's website and mobile apps.

Flipkart is providing no-cost EMI by Bajaj Finserv, and flat 10 per cent discount with ICICI credit card & EMI transactions.

Here are some of the offers available on Flipkart Flipstart Days:

LAPTOPS: From Asus to Apple MacBook, Flipkart is offering heavy discounts on laptops in its Flipstart Days. Asus, HP, and other high brand laptops will be available at Rs 19,990 onwards during the sale period. Apple MacBook Air with Core i5 5th Gen, whose original price is Rs 84,900, is available at Rs 65,990 on the Flipkart portal. Dell 14 3000 i3 7 gen laptop is selling at a discounted price of Rs 26,990. Similarly, the Acer Nitro 5 Ryzen is available at 21 per cent off with a price tag of Rs 47,990.

SMARTWATCHES: Consumers can avail up to 60 per cent discount on Huawei smartwatches during the Flipkart sale period. The e-firm is selling Huawei Watch GT Sport at Rs 8,990. Whereas, Huawei Watch GT 2E is priced at Rs 14,990.

LED & QLED TVs: Flipkart is offering up to 40 per cent discount on LED Smart TVs. Samsung's 43 inch full HD LED Smart TV, whose original price is Rs 50,900 is getting sold at Rs 34,999 in Flipstart sale period. Flipkart is giving 31 per cent off on LG (55 INCH) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV. The LG Smart TV is available for Rs 59,990 from Rs 86,990. In Mi 4X 65 inch Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV, consumers can avail a discount of Rs 15 per cent. The Mi LED Smart Android TV, originally priced at Rs 64,999 is getting sold at Rs 54,999.

Other devices available on sale are power banks, cameras, headphones, bluetooth speakers. Canon EOS 3000D with 18-55 lens and 16 GB Memory Card is available at Rs 21,999. The original price of this camera is Rs 29,495. Flipkart is offering 68 per cent off on power bank. Mi 100000 mAh battery capacity is selling at Rs 899. Syska power bank with 100000 mAh capacity is getting sold at Rs 699.

Also read: Coronavirus impact: MakeMyTrip lays off 350 employees as travel industry takes a hit

Also read: Coronavirus impact: Maruti registers 89% decline in sales in May 2020