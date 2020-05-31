Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale: Up to 80% discount on fashion, kitchen appliances, laptops

As the government allowed e-commerce companies like Amazon, Flipkart to deliver non-essential items - including smartphones, laptops, and other electronics - across the country, there has been a surge in demand for such items ever since then. And to gain on this, Flipkart is starting a new sale, called 'Flipkart Flipstart Days' which starts tomorrow June 1st to June 3rd and offers up to 80 per cent discount on Fashion, TVs, Home and Kitchen Appliances, and Beauty Products.

The e-commerce giant is also providing no-cost EMI by Bajaj Finserv, and flat 10 per cent discount with ICICI credit card & EMI transactions.

Here are some of the offers available on Flipkart Flipstart Days

Up to 50 per cent discount on speakers, headphones & soundbars: Speakers and headphones from many brands are also on offer. Headphones with neckband style, truly wireless earphones and over the ear headphones are also available on discount. Additionally, for a home entertainment system, Flipkart offers a range of good soundbars with up to 40 per cent discount on MRP. These soundbars offer 5.1 sound surrounding sound with good audio output.

Up to 50 per cent off on laptops: Laptops from manufactures like HP, Lenovo, Dell and Asus are also on offer on Flipkart's 'Flipstart Days sale'. These laptops feature up to 15.6-inch display screens and come with Windows or Ubuntu operating system. There are also offers on gaming laptops as well.

Tablets starting at Rs 4,299: A lot of electronic devices like tablets are on sale and one can buy from brands like Honor, Samsung, Lenovo, and iBall starting for as low as Rs 4,299. These tablets offer a great display and a good speaker setup for a great video streaming experience.

Also Read: Mann ki Baat Highlights: Follow all COVID-19 protocols more sincerely from now, says PM Narendra Modi

Also Read: PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today; focus likely on 'Unlock 1' of lockdown 5.0

Also Read: Coronavirus India: Record single-day spike of 8,380 COVID-19 cases takes country's tally past 1.82 lakh