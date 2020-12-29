French fashion designer Pierre Cardin passes away at age 98

French fashion designer Pierre Cardin passed away on Tuesday at the age of 98. He was known for his Space-Age designs and visionary creations. His death was confirmed by France's Fine Arts Academy in a statement posted on Twitter. Cardin breathed his last at the American Hospital of Paris in Neuilly, which is located in the west of Paris, according to international news agency AFP.

Cardin was known by many as a ready-to-wear pioneer. The visionary designer was the son of Italian immigrants to France. The French designer was also known for his avant-garde style and preference for geometric shapes and motifs. He advanced into unisex fashion trends which were sometimes experimental and difficult to wear.

Cardin established his own fashion house in 1950. His career took off when in 1951 he designed about 30 of the costumes for "the party of the century", a masquerade ball at Palazzo Labia in Venice. Three years later in 1954, he designed the now-iconic bubble dress.

The French fashion designer is credited for helping revolutionise fashion styles in the 1960s and 1970s. He implemented futuristic looks and designs for doing the same. Apart from designing, Cardin was also a business mogul. He successfully licensed his brand name which has been used on a range of products such as sunglasses, perfumes, pens, etc, through the years.

