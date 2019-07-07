Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Mahi turns 38 today; the world hails captain cool's 'undeniable legacy'

Mahendra Singh Dhoni birthday: It's a moment of mega celebration for the Indian cricket team today. A day after India entered semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2019 by winning seven out of eight matches, the entire nation is celebrating India's emphatic victories the world's biggest cricket stage. However, adding more fun to the occasion is the 38th birthday of India's captain cool, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. In his 14 years of international cricketing career, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, also known as Mahi, has achieved everything one can possibly imagine. He not only won all major trophies for India, including the World Cup 2011, Champions Trophy, T20 World Cup, but also made sure the Indian team reaches at the top in Test as well as One Day Internationals (ODIs).

As the captain cool turns a year older, his family, friends and fans across the world are showing best wishes on their sports icon. "Happy birthday (love), his wife Sakshi captioned a family photo celebrating Mahi's birthday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also took to Twitter share Mahi's "undeniable legacy". "A name that changed the face of Indian cricket, A name inspiring millions across the globe, A name with an undeniable legacy, MS Dhoni - not just a name!," the Tweet said.

In the video, the likes of Virat Kohli, England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler, all-rounder Ben Stokes and India's yorker gun Jasprit Bumrah can be seen praising Dhoni's talent, his personality as a cricketer and equation with players. The video also features a quote of the world's best cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar, who said: "Dhoni was the best captain I have played under."

India's most destructive batsman Virender Sehwag wished Dhoni in his unique style. "7 continents in the World 7 days in a week 7 colours in a rainbow 7 basic musical notes 7 chakras in a human being 7 pheras in a marriage 7 wonders of the world.. 7 th day of 7th month- Birthday of a wonder of the cricketing world #HappyBirthdayDhoni . May God Bless You!," tweeted Sehwag.

Young all-rounder Rishabh Pant also wished his "mentor". "Happy birthday Mahi bhai . Thank u for always being there as a mentor as a brother as a friend. Have more success in life always," tweeted Rishabh Pant.

"Happy birthday Mahi bhai! Everyday spent with you is a chance to learn and grow. Thank you for being one of the biggest role models in my life..." said all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

"Happy birthday @msdhoni (mahibhai) Words are not enough to express my love for u ...wish u all the success and happiness and health in life ...God bless u always," said all-rounder Kedar Jadav.

Here are some other interesting Tweets on MS Dhoni's birthday.

