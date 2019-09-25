Hurun Rich List 2019: Mukesh Ambani richest Indian with Rs 3.8 lakh crore fortune

With Rs 3.8 lakh crore net worth, Mukesh Ambani is India's richest man for the eighth consecutive year, as mentioned in the IIFL Wealth-Hurun India Rich List 2019. The Reliance Industries chief is also the 8th richest man in the world, the report states.

Following Ambani is London-based SP Hinduja and family with Rs 1.5 lakh crore. On the third spot is Wipro founder Azim Premji with Rs 1.2 lakh crore, while Cyrus Poonawalla bagged the fourth spot with Rs 89,800 crore. On the fifth spot is Lakshmi Mittal with Rs 87,900 crore, Uday Kotak with Rs 75,600 crore is ranked sixth, Gautam Adani with Rs 70,600 crore is seventh, Dilip Sanghvi with Rs 67,300 crore is eighth, Cyrus Pallonji Mistry and Shapoor Pallonji Mistry with Rs 67,100 crore are the ninth richest Indians.

Out of the Indian cities, Mumbai topped the list with 42 billionaires, while Delhi followed on the second spot with 25 billionaires. Bengaluru and Hyderabad were ranked third and fourth respectively.

No women made it to the top ten richest Indians list. The richest woman in India is Godrej Group's Smita V Crishna with Rs 43,400 crore, who is ranked 302 globally. Roshni Nadar and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw are on the second and third spot with Rs 32,800 crore and Rs 25,100 crore.

Madhukar Parekh and family of Pidilite saw an increase of 60 per cent to Rs 11,200 crore, while Ranjan Pal of Manipal Education saw an increase of 54 per cent to Rs 14,300 crore. Azim Premji and Mukesh Ambani saw an increase of 42 per cent and 20 per cent.

According to the report, twenty five of the wealthiest Indians have wealth equal to 10 per cent of India's GDP.

