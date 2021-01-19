India vs Australia: Never ever, ever underestimate Indian players, says Australian head coach

After India beat Australia in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australian cricket head coach Justin Langer stated that his team's defeat at the hands of the Indian side has taught him one massive lesson which is to "never ever, ever underestimate" the "really tough" players from India.

Langer was visibly shaken after India won the match by 3 wickets securing the series 2-1. He lauded the Indian side for their effort in winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"It was an incredible Test series and in the end there is always a winner or a loser. Today Test cricket is the winner. It's gonna hurt us big time. India deserved full credit. They have been outstanding but we have learnt lessons from it," Langer told Channel 7.

Langer added, "First, you can never take anything for granted, second never ever, ever underestimate the Indians. There are 1.5 billion Indians and if you play in that first eleven you got to be really tough, don't you?"

The Australian head coach stated that India's pushback after being devastated in the Adelaide test was nothing short of remarkable especially as several experienced players in the Indian side such as Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja were not able to play due to injuries.

"I can't compliment India enough. They haven't gone away after that first Test match which we won in three days, bowled them out for 30 odd. For them to fight back like they did is amazing, credit to them. The big lesson for us is that you can't take anything for granted. India never got away," Langer added.

In the fourth Test match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India had to chase a target of 328 in the last innings to secure the match and the series. The innings started on the right foot as Indian opener Shubham Gill scored 91 runs.

After the opener was dismissed, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant provided stability with a 61-run partnership. Later in the match, Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar posted a crucial 53-run partnership setting India up for a win. Pant scored a match-winning boundary taking his total to an unbeaten 89.

Langer praised Pant for his match-winning innings. "It was an amazing effort. (Rishabh) Pant's innings somewhat reminded me of Ben Stokes' innings in Headingley actually. He came in, he was almost fearless and he will be lauded because of it. It was an unbelievable innings," he said about Pant's innings. Langer also praised Indian opener, Shubham Gill, for his 91-run stand.

"I thought young (Shubman) Gill (91) batted very well. Their young bowling attack kept us under pressure throughout the match and as I said India deserve full credit," Langer stated.

