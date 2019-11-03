India vs Bangladesh T20: Delhi air pollution may affect players, AQI near Arun Jaitley Stadium tagged 'severe'

The toxic smog that shrouded Delhi on Sunday can prove to be hazardous for India and Bagladesh players as both sides are set to clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Central Delhi. According to the government's air quality index (AQI), an overall pollution level of 447 classified under 'severe' category was recorded at 5.30 am on Sunday morning.

The AQI near ITO which is the closest to the stadium was the highest in Delhi at 486 and could cause resultant health concerns for the Indian as well as Bangladeshi players.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe. The air quality above 500 mark falls in the 'severe plus' category.

Although it drizzled a bit on Saturday night and on Sunday morning as well in Delhi, the visibility could also be an issue for the players as Delhi is blanketed in thick smog. There is no rain forecast for Sunday evening with no sign of the smog weaning away throughout the day as well. However, the India vs Bangladesh T20 will be played under lights from 7 pm IST.

Meanwhile, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said on Saturday that it had intensified water sprinkling in the area to curb dust and air pollution around the playground.

Delhi's Central Zone Deputy Commissioner Aman Gupta along with senior officials of SDMC and Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) inspected the stadium and took stock of special arrangements made there to curb pollution in the area around the stadium, the civic body said in a statement.

