'Indiranagar ka gunda' Rahul Dravid terrorises public; Pizza Hut, Cars24, OYO offer help

On Friday, Indiranagar ka gunda Rahul Dravid wreaked havoc on the streets of Bengaluru. And just like every well wisher, brands jumped in to offer food, clothes and even shelter to the terrorised public. If you are unaware of what we are talking about, it all started with an advertisement by credit card management and bills platform Cred.

The ad shows an angry Rahul Dravid -- an oxymoron, we know -- stuck in Bengaluru traffic, screaming at people around him and picking fights. At one point Dravid, always known for his cool and calm demeanor, on and off-field, is seen throwing a glass of milkshake at another car and screaming, "Hey! That does not mean you can overtake!"

He is also seen yelling from inside his car at people in other cars. "I will smack you!" he threatens. Dravid is seen taking a cricket bat and banging another car and honking like a maniac. Eventually, he stands in his car, out from the sun roof, holding a bat and screams, "Indiranagar ka gunda hoon mai!"

The ad left the Internet in splits. Dravid whose legendary calmness makes this ad that much funny, showed an 'unseen' side of the former cricketer. Even Virat Kohli could not resist the urge to say, "Never seen this side of Rahul bhai."

Never seen this side of Rahul bhai ð¤¯ð¤£ pic.twitter.com/4W93p0Gk7m â Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 9, 2021

As netizens took to adoring the Cred ad, brands from Zomato and Pizza Hut to Cars24 and OYO offered their services to the terrorised victims of Indiranagar ka gunda. Cars24 said that they are offering free upgrades to people whose cars were damaged by this gunda, while OYO offered shelter to the ones stuck in Indiranagar. Myntra offered clothes to whoever needed it, while FreshMenu said that customers must expect a delay due to the wall in Indiranagar.

deliveries in Indiranagar miiight be late today due to an angry gunda on the road â zomato (@zomato) April 9, 2021

Reports coming in from Indiranagar that a Gunda is breaking cars, if this Gunda has damaged your car too, we are offering free upgrades.



T&C apply â CARS24 India (@cars24india) April 9, 2021

Don't worry guys, we saw the gunda outside our Indiranagar store and brought him in for a pizza to calm him down. ð #IndiraNagarkaGunda â Pizza Hut India (@PizzaHutIN) April 9, 2021

That moment when you realize someone drank your new refreshing Pepsi.#IndiraNagarkaGunda â Pepsi India (@PepsiIndia) April 9, 2021

It only takes 2 minutes to change a look.



In other news, Ajay who owns a red SUV, this may just come in handy.#IndiranagarKaGunda#RahulDravid#Gunda#MyntraFashionLeague â Myntra (@myntra) April 9, 2021

Attention! People of Indiranagar might not feel secure because of an angry gunda on the road!ð±



But your customer's payments are fully secured with the Paytm Payment Gateway!#PaytmDigitalSolutions#Indiranagar#IndiraNagarkaGunda#PaytmKaro â Paytm For Business (@PaytmBusiness) April 9, 2021

Indiranagar, our deliveries are being blocked by a wall. Expect a delay of 31,258 deliveries before he retires. #IndiraNagarkaGunda â FreshMenu (@FreshMenuIndia) April 9, 2021

Sending additional supplies of Parle-G to Indiranagar to turn the Gunda back into a Genius.#IndiranagarKaGunda#GmaneGenius#RahulDravid â Parle-G (@officialparleg) April 9, 2021

Indiranagar ka gunda is busy watching the match on d2h. #Best_HD_Quality_d2h#IndiraNagarKaGunda â d2h (@officiald2h) April 9, 2021

#BengaluruUpdates

We give you all the traffic updates around Indiranagar while the angry gunda delays traffic. Also, tune in for some music.#AngryGunda#RahulDravid#RadioCityBengaluru â Radio City (@radiocityindia) April 9, 2021

ð¨ BREAKING NEWS ð°



Weâve been getting reports of an Angry Gunda allegedly harassing store owners! If you run a retail store in Indiranagar, time to take your business digital. ð#RahulDravid#DigitalIndia#AngryGunda#IndiraNagarkaGunda â Razorpay (@Razorpay) April 9, 2021

#IndiraNagarKaGunda should install Finolex Pipes. We handle garam & thanda equally well. #RahulDravid â Finolex Pipes (@FinolexPipe) April 9, 2021

Travelling to Indiranagar right now might not be a smart idea but investing with #AngelBroking surely is a #SmartSauda#IndiraNagarkaGunda#RahulDravid â Angel Broking (@AngelBrokingLtd) April 9, 2021

Everyone's an ultra till 'Indiranagar ka Gunda' walks into the Fortress. ð¥ pic.twitter.com/KR6Fs876Tc â Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) April 9, 2021

Also read: 'Overwhelmed': Anand Mahindra lauds Karnataka man's record-breaking Rangoli of Thar

Also read: COVID-19: Karnataka announces night curfew in 7 district centres from Apr 10-20