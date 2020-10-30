Inquiry against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel over allegations of spreading communal tension

A Mumbai court ordered an inquiry against actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly spreading communal hatred. Metropolitan Magistrate Bhagawat T Zirape said that an inquiry was required to determine the role of the accused. The police has been asked to submit a report by December 5.

The inquiry order came after Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh approached the court and stated that the Amboli police station did not take any action against the actress and her sister for posting derogatory tweets about Muslims even after he filed a complaint against them.

Deshmukh alleged that Rangoli Chandel posted objectionable comments against members of Tablighi Jamaat on a social media account on April 15. Her Twitter account was suspended subsequently. The complainant stated that Chandel's sister Kangana supported her comments. Deskhmukh added that on April 18, Kangana Ranaut posted a short video on social media platforms and called Jamaatis terrorists. "Thus, both the accused posted hateful and derogatory statements against Muslim community," he said adding that the sisters misused social media to gain "cheap publicity and personal gain".

According to Live Law, the court noted that the video was not available on record. "Allegations are based on what the accused posted on social media handles. The evidence appears to be electronic in nature. Thus police inquiry is necessary to proceed against the proposed accused," the court said.

This complaint comes after another individual, casting director Sahil Ashrafali Sayyed lodged a complaint against Kangana Ranaut and her sister for promoting enmity, and outraging religious sentiments. His FIRs also included Section 124A that amounts to sedition. Following this, the court asked the police to investigate the complaint against her for trying to create communal tension.

