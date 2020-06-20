International Yoga Day 2020: Date, theme, importance of International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day: The year 2020 has been unprecedented for reasons more than one. Right from the beginning of this decade with the novel coronavirus outbreak, wildfires, locust swarm attacks and cyclones hitting several parts of India, the last six months have been strenuous. The pandemic has taught us the importance of immunity and healthy living. Yoga, that has been a practice in India since times immemorial, brings these things together. This year, the world will be celebrating the fifth International Yoga Day on June 21. The yoga day is being observed since 2015.

History of International Yoga Day

World Yoga Day came to be observed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 2014 address at the UN General Assembly proposed that a day to celebrate and practise yoga must be dedicated worldwide. In his address, PM Modi had said, "Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies the unity of mind and body, thought and action... a holistic approach (that) is valuable to our health and well-being. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the sense with of oneness with yourself, the world and nature."

Importance of World Yoga Day 2020

This day is being celebrated throughout the world annually since June 2015 with an objective to bring about awareness about the health benefits of yoga and its several practices. The aim of this day is to educate people about the physical, mental and spiritual benefits that can be derived by practising yoga. Modi had proposed June 21 to celebrate Yoga globally as it is the longest day of the year due to the Summer Solstice in the Northern Hemisphere.

World Yoga Day Theme 2020

World Yoga Day is celebrated with a unique theme every year. This year, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, International Yoga Day will be celebrated via digital platforms. The government has restricted any mass celebrations for International Yoga Day 2020. The theme for this year's Yoga Day is 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family'.