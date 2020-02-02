ISRO to launch 'Young Scientists Programme' for students on Feb 3; check eligibility criteria, other details

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be launching second session of "Young Scientist Programme" for school children this year. The programme, named YUVIKA is primarily based to impart knowledge about space-related theories and technologies to students. It is also aimed to create awareness among the youngsters about space activities, ISRO said.

The selection will be done through online registration. The registration for the ISRO programme or YUva VIgyani KAryakram (YUVIKA) 2020 will start from tomorrow, February 3. The deadline to apply for the programme is February 24. The YUVIKA programme will be held for two weeks--from May 11- to May 22, 2020. ISRO's Yuvika programme was launched in 2019.

Those who have finished 8th standard and currently studying in 9th standard (in the academic year 2019-20) will be eligible for the programme. Students who are studying in India including OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) are eligible for the programme. The selection is based on the 8th Standard academic performance and extracurricular activities.

ISRO stated that three students from each state or Union Territories will be selected to participate in the programme. Five additional seats will be reserved for OCI candidates across the country.

The list of the provisionally selected candidates from each state will be announced on March 2, 2020. The final list of selected candidates will be released on March 30, 2020.

The selected students will be accommodated in ISRO guest houses or hostels. Expenditure towards the travel of student , course material, lodging and boarding etc., during the entire course will be borne by ISRO.

