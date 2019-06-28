JNUEE Result 2019: JNU announces entrance results for MA, MSc, MCA, BA courses; check marks on jnu.ac.in

JNUEE Result 2019: Jawaharlal Nehru University declared the entrance test results for JNUEE Result 2019 courses including MA, Msc, MCA and BA on June 27. To check marks for JNUEE MA/Msc/MCA result 2019 and JNUEE BA result 2019, candidates need to log on to Jawaharlal Nehru University's official website -- jnu.ac.in. The university had conducted the online entrance exam for these courses between May 27 and May 30, following which the answer key was released on June 8.

JNUEE Result 2019: Here's how you can check JNUEE BA/MA/Msc/MCA results

Log on to JNU's official site jnu.ac.in

Click on the JNU entrance examination results link

Enter details like JNUEE application number, password and captcha code

Download and take a print out

The university had declared results for MPhil and PhD written exam on June 24. Jawaharlal Nehru University is the foremost university in India, and a world-renowned centre for teaching and research. The university has been ranked number one in India by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).