Judgementall Hai Kya box office prediction: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkumar Rao's film may earn up to 8 cr on Day 1

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkumar Rao's Judgementall Hai Kya is all set to release today. After Kangana's previous hit movie Manikarnika, there are high hopes from Judgementall Hai Kya too. The film, which was earlier titled as Mental Hai Kya, shows lead actors Kangana Ranaut and Rajkumar Rao in extremely weird roles. The black comedy film, which has been directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, has caught the attention of the Kangana and Rajkumar fans. The film's posters showing Kangana and Rao doing crazy things and controversies surrounding it also helped it gain the much-needed publicity.

If movie trade experts are to be believed, Judgementall Hai Kya could rake in somewhere up to Rs 6-8 crore on the first day alone. "Judgementall Hai Kya booking has begun across India. High expectations from this Kangana & @Rajkummar Rao starrer," tweeted film trade analyst Sumit Kadel.

#JudgementallHaiKya advance booking has begun across India. High expectations from this #Kangana & @RajkummarRao starrer. All the best to @balajimotionpic@ektaravikapoor@KanikaDhillon & the entire team. Book your tickets now folks. - Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) July 24, 2019

Before this, Rao and Kangana were together seen in superhit film Queen. Judgementall Hai Kya had received a positive feedback after its screening recently, which helped it secure advance bookings across major circuits, suggest reports. Hrithik Roshan's Super 30, which has been running at the box office for over a week, and Disney's The Lion King, could a challenge but the film is still expected to do good at the box office.

Judgementall Hai Kya is a black comedy film that revolves around two crazy persons whose lives pivot between reality and illusions. Apart from Kangana and Rao, the film also stars Jimmy Sheirgill and Amyra Dastur. The film's producers include Ekta Kapoor, Shailesh R. Singh and Shobha Kapoor.

