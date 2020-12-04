Business Today
Kangana Ranaut tweets fake news, calls Diljit Dosanjh 'paltu'; internet backs him

Kangana vs Diljit spat: Ranaut had earlier tweeted false information about a 73-year-old farmer Mohinder Kaur

December 4, 2020
As the farmers' protests continue to intensify, actor Kangana Ranaut and singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh went through quite a spat on Twitter. Ranaut had earlier tweeted false information about a 73-year-old farmer Mohinder Kaur and compared her to Shaheen Bagh's Bilkis Bano, who also featured in the TIME magazine.

Ranaut had claimed in a now deleted tweet, "Ha ha ha she is the same dadi who featured in Time magazine for being the most powerful Indian.... And she is available in 100 rupees. Pakistani journos have hijacked international PR for India in an embarrassing way. We need our own people to speak for us internationally."

When Dosanjh corrected Ranaut and shared a BBC interview of the 73-year-old farmer as proof, the Queen actor called him 'Karan Johar ka paltu' and asked him to 'stop this right now'.


"Are you a pet of whoever you have worked with? The list will be long then. This isn't Bollywood, this is Punjab. You know how to play with people's emotions," the Udta Punjab actor responded to her 'paltu' comment.

Even this was not enough for Ranaut and it led to an exchange of salvos on Twitter between both the actors. Ranaut further tweeted, "I had only commented on Shaheen Baag dadi cos they instigated riots there even that tweet was deleted almost immediately, I don't know from where they brought another elderly lady into the picture and now endlessly spreading lies. Vultures trying to instigate mob against a woman."

In an attempt to put an end to the Twitter spat with Dosanjh, Ranaut made a series of tweets. She said in one of the tweets, "I am with the farmers, last year I actively promoted argo forestry and donated for the cause as well, I have been vocal about farmers' exploitation and their problems. Also I worry a lot so prayed for resolution in this sector, which finally happened with this revolutionary bill."  

Celebrities like Swara Bhasker, Tapsee Pannu, singer Mika Singh, filmmaker Alankrita Srivastava, singer Ammy Virk and singer Ranjit Bawa came out in Diljit Dosanjh's support and condemned Kangana for her tweet.

Swara Bhasker came out in support of Dosanjh and tweeted, "Diljit Dosanjh is a STAR! Dil-jit actually!"

Taapsee did not comment either on Diljit or Kangana but hinted at the ongoing farmers' protests in the national capital and retweeted one of her old tweets.

Mika Singh tweeted, "I used to have immense respect for @KanganaTeam, I even tweeted in support when her office was demolished. I now think I was wrong, Kangana being a woman you should show the old lady some respect. If you have any ettiquete then apologise. Shame on you.."

Ranjit Bawa also came to Diljit Dosanjh's defence and tweeted, "Kangana, Diljit Dosanjh is much above you. He became a star in 2002. He has proven himself everywhere. And when have the Sikhs bowed down to anyone? You yourself don't know whose follower you are right now."

