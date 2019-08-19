KBC (Kaun Banega Crorepati) Season 11: Check date, timing, other details

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) quiz show, hosted by veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is set to premiere today, August 19 on Sony TV. It is the 11th season of KBC, which will be aired at 9 pm on Monday to Friday. The quiz show, adapted from British TV show 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' was aired for the first time in July 2000. KBC 11 will be telecast for 13 weeks with 65 episodes on Sony TV.

KBC season 11 theme:

This year, the tagline of KBC is 'Vishwaas Hai Toh Khade Raho #AdeyRaho'.

KBC lifelines:

There will be four lifelines in this season. The makers have also let go of the call/video a friend lifeline. Instead, they have got the 'flip the question' lifeline back. Flip the question is used when a contestant gets an opportunity to replace the question with a new one. However, the shows' other three lifelines -- 50:50, Audience Poll and Ask the Experts -- will be retained.

KBC Karamveers:

KBC Karamveers, which was introduced in the last season has been retained as well. This special episode will be aired every Friday and will celebrate real life heroes who will sit across Amitabh Bachchan on the hot seat to play the game for a cause. Some Karamveers will be accompanied by celebrities.

KBC Robot:

Keeping pace with technology, a robo cam has been introduced, named 'buggy camera', the operated machine goes around the set to capture dramatic shots of host Amitabh Bachchan, contestants and the live audience.

Just like past seasons of KBC, viewers can play alongside the KBC contestants on the hot seat with KBC Play Along on Sony LIV app in this season too. There will be daily prizes that viewers can win by maintaining their position on the leader-board on the app. The KBC Play Along participants will also have an opportunity to feature on finale week as a KBC contestant.