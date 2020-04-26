Kim Jong Un's doctor botched heart surgery as his hands were shaking, claims report

Several reports have emerged which claim that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is on his death bed after a heart operation went wrong because his doctor's hands were shaking while performing a stent insertion procedure, reports Daily Mirror. Reports regarding Kim Jong Un's health started floating on April 15 after it was discovered that Kim had not attended the birth anniversary of his grandfather Kim Il-sung.

On Saturday, Kim was absent from another important national holiday of North Korea. His absence from North Korea's Military Foundation Day added fuel to the reports about his ill health. North Korea's state media last reported on Kim Jong-un's whereabouts when he presided over a meeting on 11 April.

Earlier, three anonymous sources had told Reuters that a team of doctors has been dispatched to North Korea from China on Thursday.

According to Japanese magazine Shukan Gendai, a Chinese medic who has sent to Pyongyang to treat Kim Jong Un had told them that a delay in the stent procedure has left the North Korean leader in a "vegetative state'. Another report has claimed while attributing Senior Communist Party sources in Beijing, that the team was dispatched after a failed heart surgery on Kim but had arrived too late to save the North Korean leader. Another version says that a simple stent insertion procedure went wrong because the doctor's hands were shaking heavily, according to the news website.

North Korea is yet to offer up any confirmation regarding reports of their Supreme Leader's ill health.

