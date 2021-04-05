Kolkata FF Fatafat result 05.04.2021: Bazi Timings, where and when to check Kolkata Fatafat results online live

Kolkata FF Fatafat result: The Kolkata FF Fatafat is the most popular offline lottery game played in Kolkata. This game is organised by the Kolkata FF city authority on all 7 days of the week. You can play this game 8 times from Monday to Saturday. On Sunday, you can play it 4 times a day.

Kolkata FF Fatafat has announced the results of its lottery on the official website on Monday, April 5. All those who tried their luck in this lottery can visit the official Kolkata FF Fatafat Lottery website-kolkataff.com for checking the results. Today's numbers will be updated on the site soon.

Kolkata FF Results today April 5

Participants can download or view the results of the Kolkata FF Fatafat lottery from its official website. You can also check live results for this lottery on the official website.

How to play Kolkata FF Fatafat lottery?

All those who are interested in playing the Kolkata FF, which is a gambling game, will have to guess the correct numbers to win cash and/or other prizes. Participants will have to guess the numbers in multiple turns or 'bazis' to win the game.

This lottery is not as easy as other lotteries as here you have to calculate the passing record number.

Kolkata FF Fatafat tutorials

In case you are completely new to the world of lottery games and want to try your luck in the Kolkata FF Fatafat lottery, you can visit their official YouTube channel for tutorials on how to play this game.

Who can play Kolkata FF?

All those who are inside Kolkata city can play this game as it is an offline lottery played only inside the city boundaries.

Kolkata FF Fatafat result bazi timings

1st Bazi time-10:03 am

2nd Bazi time-11:33 am

3rd Bazi time-01:03 pm

4th Bazi time-02:33 pm

5th Bazi time-04:03 pm

6th Bazi time-05:33 pm

7th Bazi time-07:03 pm

8th Bazi time-08:33 pm

