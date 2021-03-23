Krunal Pandya gets emotional after scoring fastest half-century on ODI debut

Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya got emotional after scoring a half-century in his first ODI match. He remained not out on 58 runs during the first match of India versus England ODI series. Krunal's quickfire 58 runs in 31 balls helped India post a target of 317 for England. He scored 50 runs in 26 balls, which is the fastest half-century by any ODI debutant. India bowled out England for 251 runs, winning the match by 66 runs.

After the end of first innings, Krunal was interviewed by former Indian cricketer Murali Kartik. On being asked how he was feeling, Krunal could not answer the question and broke down. Later, he was seen being consoled by his brother Hardik Pandya.

Hardik and Krunal had lost their father in January this year.

BCCI tweeted a clip of Krunal crying on the shoulders of Hardik. BCCI wrote, "This is all heart. A teary moment for ODI debutant @krunalpandya24 post his brilliant quick-fire half-century @hardikpandya7 #TeamIndia #INDvENG @Paytm".

The clip has gone viral on social media and has already amassed more than 2 lakh views. Here's is how Twitterati reacted to Krunal's emotional moment and achievement:

Congratulations on excellent 50 on debut. He got very emotional and couldn't even speak during his interview after end of inning. - Rashid (@Rash_sf) March 23, 2021

ðð¾ðð¾ðð¾ top player, big heart. These two brothers are something else! Proud to watch them represent India! - Kaushal Patel (@KaushalVP) March 23, 2021

Such an emotional moment â¤ï¸... pic.twitter.com/E02ekRcQha - Sourav (@imSrv_18) March 23, 2021

An emotional moment for Pandya's brothers!! Your dad always watching you & uncle would be so proud of you. @hardikpandya7@krunalpandya24 - Shahbaaz (@_BeingShahbaaz) March 23, 2021

