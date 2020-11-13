Laxmii Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's film mints around $1 mn in overseas market

Amid massive criticism from viewers and critics, there's some good news for Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmii. The film has minted $8,709 in the Australia market whereas in the New Zealand market, it has made $5,776 on the fourth day of its release. So far, the film has minted $54,798 in Australia and $51,284 in New Zealand.

In Fiji, the film made a total of $29,133 so far and on the fourth day of its release, the Raghava Lawrence- directorial made $2,620. Laxmii is the first Hindi film to get a theatrical release since theatres were shut in March amid nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.





In India, the film was released on Disney+Hotstar earlier this month. Besides this, the film was released on Hotstar in the US, UK and Canada. The Fox Star-bankrolled film released in theatres on November 9 in Australia, New Zealand and UAE.

The film garnered a total viewership of more than 60 lakh till date which is the highest for any Hindi film released on an OTT platform. Disney+Hotstar gained approximately 10 lakh subscribers from the day of Laxmii's release.

Here's what the audience and critics have said so far

Some viewers dismissed the movie as being "Hinduphobic" and being extremely low on the entertainment quotient.

#LaxmiiReview is- 0.5/5



Canada Kumar is completely overacting in the role of Kinnar & Hinduphobic.



Total waste of time and waste of data. â Prashant Patel Umrao (@ippatel) November 9, 2020

Absolutely bullshit movie. Protagonist names Laxman Sharma eats chicken in one go. Which Brahman does that? #LaxmiiReviewpic.twitter.com/XjOs96apSJ â Senapati Bhadrashaal (@We93867979) November 10, 2020

Some also praised Sharad Kelkar's acting as a transgender in the movie and even called his acting the only saving grace in the entire movie.

Sharad kelkar scene in laxmi >>>>> laxmi full movie

sharad ko chodke tatti he puri movieð¤¦ð»ââï¸

Sharad Kelkar best acting in laxmi movie #LaxmiiReview#Bollywood â THE HINDU TIGER (@THEHINDUTIGER) November 13, 2020

The film was panned by Taran Adarsh as a disappointing one and he went on to tweet, "Lacks the impact of the original (Kanchana)... Akshay Kumar in terrific form, but weak screenwriting+forced comedy are downers... Gathers momentum in concluding portions... Expected so much more!" Adarsh gave this movie a 2 star rating.

#OneWordReview...#Laxmii: DISAPPOINTING.

Rating: â­ï¸â­ï¸

Lacks the impact of the original [#Kanchana]... #AkshayKumar in terrific form, but weak screenwriting + forced comedy are downers... Gathers momentum in concluding portions... Expected so much more! #LaxmiiReviewpic.twitter.com/nLv0NJ1Sxp â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 9, 2020

Another film critic Rohitt Jaiswal panned the film as an official remake gone horribly wrong which fails to scare and lacks comedy. Jaiswal also condemned the film for "extreme overacting, low class making, honestly Akshay Kumar's weakest solo film after Singh is Bling. Overall will turn out to be a failure in the digital world". He went on to give the film one star.

Laxmii film story and cast

Laxmii is the story of a man named Asif who gets possessed by the spirit of a transgender, directed by Raghava Lawrence, who also directed the Tamil film Kanchana, of which Laxmii is a remake. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film features actors like Kiara Advani, Sharad Kelkar, Manu Rishi Chadha, Ashwini Kalsekar and Tarun Arora in significant roles.

