Liquor in Lockdown: Delhi govt issues 4.75 lakh e-tokens to buy alcohol

Delhi government said it has issued around 4.75 lakh e-tokens in the national capital within two days for buying alcohol. The step was taken on Thursday after blatant violation of social distancing norms outside liquor stores as restrictions were relaxed in the third leg of coronavirus lockdown.

Under this system, an e-token is sent to mobile phones of registered users. Customers are given specific time for purchasing alcohol so that there is no violation of social distancing norms by people queuing up outside liquor stores. People willing to get e-token can apply through www.qtoken.in, where they are allotted specific time for purchasing liquor after they fill required details. These details include address of liquor shop in their area along with their mobile number and other details.

The Delhi government has allowed around 200 standalone liquor shops to operate in the city. Union Ministry of Home Affairs had allowed standalone non-essential shops to operate in its guidelines for lockdown extension, effective May 4.

"The government has so far issued around 4.75 lakh e-token since Thursday evening to people to buy liquor without standing in long queues," a Delhi government official told PTI.

According to the official, the e-token system is maintaining social distancing and cutting down on waiting time in long queues by specifying time for each e-coupon holder to buy liquor at a shop.

Delhi has the third-highest number of coronavirus cases after Maharashtra and Gujarat. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital reached 6,542 as 224 new cases were reported on till 4 pm on Saturday. No new deaths were reported till this time, with the death toll at 68.

