Lunar Eclipse July 2020: Visibility in India, date, time, where to watch

The year 2020 is an exciting one for astronomical buffs as after the first solar eclipse of 2020 that occurred on June 21, comes the turn of the penumbral lunar eclipse on July 5, 2020. Chandra grahan set to take place on July 5, 2020 but it won't be visible in India and various parts of the globe. This lunar eclipse will be visible across North America, South America, Europe and parts of western Africa.

What is penumbral lunar eclipse?

Penumbral lunar eclipse takes place when the Moon, the Sun and the Earth are not aligned perfectly with each other. The Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon and the Moon moves through the outer part of the Earth's shadow.

Interestingly, the penumbral lunar eclipse slated to occur on July 5 is also known as Thunder Moon Eclipse. This name is derived from the summer storms that take place around July's full moon, thus, the name "Thunder Moon". This Chandra Grahan is also known as the "Buck Moon" as it is believed that male deers lose their antlers in this month and also "Hay Moon" because of the hay harvest.

Lunar eclipse 2020 date and time

This lunar eclipse on July 5,2020 will last for duration of 2 hours 45 minutes. The lunar eclipse on July 5, 2020 will begin at 08:37 am, reach its maximum peak at 09:59 am and end at 11:22 am.

July 5 2020 visibility in India

Astronomical buffs in India and many other countries won't be able to view the penumbral lunar eclipse on July 5,2020. Lunar eclipse 2020 will be visible in North America, South America, Europe and parts of western Africa.