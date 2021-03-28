Maharashtra night curfew from today: Timings, restrictions, all about Covid-19 situation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced on Friday that the state government is imposing a night curfew in the state from Sunday i.e March 28 onwards. The night curfew is expected to begin at 8:00 pm on Sunday and will end at 7:00 am on Monday. The night curfew has been imposed as a response to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra. The state has been recording more than 30,000 cases daily for the past few days. On Friday, Maharashtra had recorded 36,902 fresh COVID-19 cases.

"Don't want to impose lockdown but looking at the rising number of cases it seems that the present health infrastructure may fall short. Districts are advised to look into the availability of beds, health facilities, etc," said CM Thackeray said on Friday.

Apart from the night curfew, the state government has increased restrictions and extended curbs till April 15 as part of its Mission Begin Again initiative, according to the Hindustan Times. Under these curbs, more than five people will not be allowed to gather in public places and violators would be penalised.

Here is everything you need to know about the Night Curfew restrictions in Maharashtra:

Under the new restrictions, night movement is allowed, but a gathering of more than 5 people in public places is prohibited.

All public place such as gardens, beaches, etc will remain shut between 8:00 pm and 7:00 am

Violators will receive a fine of Rs 1,000

Cinema halls, malls, auditoriums will also remain shut between 8:00 pm and 7:00 am

Home delivery of food and other products will be allowed during the night curfew

No social, political, cultural and religious gatherings will be allowed during night curfew

Not more than 50 people are allowed to attend wedding ceremonies

Not more than 20 people are allowed to be present for last rites ceremony

