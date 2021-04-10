Manipur Lottery results today 10 April: Timings, Singam Tagetes Morning Lottery, winning numbers

The Manipur State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Singam tagetes lottery on April 10, i.e., Saturday. These results can be accessed in the PDF format at the official Manipur lottery website-manipurlotteries.com.

Results of the Singam Tagetes morning lottery have been uploaded at the site while the results for the day and night slots will be uploaded on the site at 3pm and 7pm respectively. Winners will get massive cash prizes. The first and the second prize winners get Rs 27 lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively. Third, fourth and fifth prize winners get Rs 1,000, Rs 700 and Rs 500 respectively. There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 10,000. All those who want to try their luck in this lottery can purchase the ticket at Rs 6.

Steps to check Manipur lottery result today

Step 1: Visit the official Manipur Lottery website

Step 2: Click on the PDF option under any of the links-'Singam Morning 11:00 am', 'Singam Day 03:00 pm' and 'Singam Evening 07:00 pm' to check the results

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Here, you can check the number on your ticket with the numbers on the PDF

Manipur lottery winning numbers for Morning round

