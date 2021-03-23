March 23 Lottery Sambad result: Winners of 'Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha' to be announced at lotterysambadresult.in today at 4 pm

The results of the weekly 'Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha' lottery will be announced on March 23, i.e., Tuesday at 04:00 pm. Participants can log onto lotterysambadresult.in to check the results.
Those interested can purchase a single ticket of the 'Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha' lottery for merely Rs 6 from any lottery shop in West Bengal. The winner of this lottery will take home various prizes including a massive cash prize worth Rs 50 lakh.
Here's how much the prize winners will get
- First prize: Rs 50 lakh
- Second prize: Rs 9,000
- Third prize: Rs 500
- Fourth prize: Rs 250
- Fifth prize: Rs 120
- Consolation prize: Rs 1,000
Steps to check today's lottery Sambad results
- Step 1: Visit the official Lottery Sambad website
- Step 2: Click on the link reading 'Lottery Sambad Result 23.3.2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha' 4pm
- Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page displaying the result
- Step 4: Crosscheck the numbers on this page with the number of your ticket
In order to claim the prizes, the winners will have to present their tickets in intact form at the West Bengal Gazettte office within 30 days of the result declaration. Winners of the lottery get the prize after the verification process is completed and taxes are deducted.
The West Bengal State Lottery Department organises seven weekly lotteries-- Dear Bangasree Ichamati (Sunday), Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta (Monday), Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha (Tuesday), Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak (Wednesday), Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi (Thursday), Dear Bangabhumi Ajay (Friday) and Dear Bangasree Damodar (Saturday).
