Mumbai Rains Updates: Multiple trains cancelled, rescheduled or terminated; check list

The Western Railway and Central Railway Unit of the Indian Railways have shared a list of trains that stand cancelled, rescheduled or are terminated, on their official Twitter handle as heavy Mumbai rains continue to stall the normal life in the city and its surrounding areas. Incessant Mumbai rains over the past five days has affected the City's sub-urban rail network (Mumbai local train) on the harbour as well as Main lines of the Central Railways'. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has warned of "extremely heavy" rainfall in the adjoining areas of Palghar and Thane on July 2, 4 and 5. According to Skymet, private weather agency, Mumbai is at a "serious risk of flooding" between July 3 and 5.

Check out the list of trains cancelled, rescheduled or terminated by Western Railway and Central Railway due to Mumbai Rains:

Train number 22956 BHUJ-BDTS Kutch Express will be given extra stoppage at Sachin and Maroli stations, Mumbai Division of Western Railway mentioned in a tweet. Train number 19218 JAM-BDTS Saurashtra Janta Express will be given extra halt between Dahanu Road and Virar stations. As per a tweet by the Western Railway, Train number 12935 between Bandra Terminus and Surat will remain cancelled today. Train number 59040, a shuttle service between Vapi and Virar (VAPI-VR) will remain cancelled today. Train number 59038 Surat-Virar passenger train (ST-VR) dated July 2 will be short terminated at Dahanu Road. Train number 12980 between Jaipur and Bandra Terminus (JP-BDTS) will be terminated at Vapi and will depart as 12979 from Vapi at 19.12 hrs on 2.07.19. Train number 69165- Panvel - Vasai Road for July 2 will remain cancelled. Train number 19218 between Jamnagar and Bandra Terminus (JAM-BDTS) Saurashtra Janta Express will be given extra halt between Dahanu Road and Virar stations.

Meanwhile, with the IMD forecasting of heavy Mumbai rains for Tuesday, authorities declared a holiday in the city and adjoining regions, asking people to avoid stepping out of their houses.

Twenty-one people were killed and 78 injured in a wall collapse incident in the northern suburb of Malad in the city following heavy Mumbai rains on Tuesday morning. One more person succumbed to injuries late Tuesday night, raising the toll to 22.

The injured were admitted to civic-run hospitals and 15 of them were discharged after primary treatment, a senior civic official told reporters here.

Efforts by rescue workers to get a 15-year-old girl out of the debris of the wall which collapsed in Malad, proved futile as she was brought out dead.

