Business Today

Mumbai Rains: IndiGo, GoAir, other airlines waive reschedule, cancellation fee

Mumbai rains: IndiGo, GoAir and SpiceJet have started offering waiver on cancellation fee to passengers travelling to/from Mumbai

twitter-logo BusinessToday.In   New Delhi     Last Updated: July 3, 2019  | 11:04 IST
Mumbai Rains: IndiGo, GoAir, other airlines waive reschedule, cancellation fee
Mumbai rains: Heavy rains in Mumbai disrupted several flights- 52 flights got cancelled and 55 flights diverted on Tuesday.

With heavy rainfall in Mumbai, several domestic airlines have started offering waiver on cancellation fee to passengers travelling to/from Mumbai. Check out offers by airlines for passengers travelling to or from Mumbai.

IndiGo

As per IndiGo's new flight schedule, passengers can change the time or date without paying any additional cost for the following reasons--If the flight has been cancelled, if the flight timings has been extended by 1 hour or more from the scheduled time of departure and if the flight has been postponed by 2 hours or more, for travel beyond 48 hours.

IndiGo airline also issued SMS service for the passenger about their flight status.


Type ST <flight no.><flight date> as DDMM, e.g. for flight 6E-333 for July 03, and send ST 333 0207 to 566772.

SpiceJet

Another airline, SpiceJet has offered full waiver on cancellation and date change charges for travel to and from Mumbai till today.

Besides, SpiceJet has also announced Monsoon Sale across India amid heavy downpour in several regions of the country. SpiceJet has started domestic fares from Rs 888 and internationals  fares from Rs 3,499 from July 1 onward.

GoAir

GoAir has offered waiver on reschedule and cancellations for passengers travelling to/from Mumbai till Wednesday July 3. To check the status of GoAir flight, passengers can contact customer care at 18602 100 999. One can check flight status via SMS as well--SMS G8 <space> FlightNo to 57333.

Yesterday, Air India and Vistara had also waived off all charges for rescheduling/no-show/cancellation of bookings on flights to and from Mumbai till midnight July 2.

It is likely that flight services at the airport could remain affected till Thursday after a SpiceJet 's Jaipur  flight skidded at main runway of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport due to heavy rains.

On Tuesday, heavy rains in Mumbai disrupted several flights- 52 flights got cancelled and 55 flights diverted. At 375.2 mm, the rainfall in the 24-hour period before 8.30 am Tuesday was the highest since the July 26, 2005, deluge in Mumbai.

Also read: Mumbai Rains: Several trains cancelled, rescheduled as downpour continues in city

Also read: Mumbai rains: 54 flights diverted as Mumbai airport closes main runway; airlines issue travel advisory

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: Mumbai weather | Mumbai rain | weather in Mumbai | rain in Mumbai | Mumbai rain updates | Mumbai weather updates | Mumbai rain live updates | Mumbai weather forecast | Mumbai news | flights cancellation | indigo flights to mumbai | flights to mumbai | goair flights t
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close