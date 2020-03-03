Narendra Modi won't give up Facebook, Twitter; cryptic tweet was social media campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ended the suspense over his cryptic tweet saying he was thinking of giving up his social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. PM Modi has today tweeted that he would give up the accounts for a day as part of '#SheInspires' campaign to mark Women's Day on March 8.

"This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs," the PM tweeted. The PM also shared a picture, saying it's "your chance to take-over" PM Modi's social media accounts for a day.

Through the tweet, PM Modi has asked women to Tweet about those "whose life and work can inspire the world" and those who made a "difference in their sphere of life", using his social media accounts. However, not all women will get a chance to do that as only "select entries" will get a chance to "take-over" his social media handles.

Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs.

Leaving his fans across the world guessing, PM on Monday said: "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, known for reaching out to masses through social media, is the first Indian to have over 50 million followers on Twitter. He is the third global leader to achieve the milestone after US president Donald Trump and his predecessor Barrack Obama.

Narendra Modi has huge fan base on all social media platforms. He is amongst the most followed global leader on photo sharing platform Instagram, with over 35 million followers. He has 44.7 million followers on Facebook, and 4.51 million followers on Youtube.

