Netflix is free for two days and Twitter has got no chill, check out some hilarious memes here

Netflix is offering free streaming services in the country for two days and the internet is flooded with a plethora of memes. The streaming giant said the two-day event called Netflix Streamfest will be held on December 5 and 6.
The availability of free content for two days will help non-subscribers get a taste of the type of content Netflix has to offer. Users won't have to enter their card details and can access the content on the app for free.
Check out how people are reacting to Netflix's latest stunt to attract customers.
This facility is exclusively for non-subscribers. The promotional offer will allow users to watch the entire Netflix catalog which includes movies, shows, documentaries, and more. Here's how you can access Netflix's free service.
Step 1: First, you need to visit the official Netflix website and also log in via the Netflix mobile app. The Netflix app can be downloaded from Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Step 2: You need to key in details like your name, email address, phone number and password to create a Netflix account. Once done, you will be able to watch Netflix for free.
With users rushing to the site, many customers are complaining that the streaming giant is running on full capacity already.
