Ola gives 500 cabs to Karnataka govt to transport doctors, coronavirus-related activities

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Monday tweeted that cab booking app Ola has agreed to give 500 vehicles to the state government to transport doctors and for other COVID-19 related activities.

"Ola Cabs has agreed to give 500 OLA vehicles for Covid-19 related activities in Karnataka. These vehicles will be used by the government for commute by doctors and Covid 19 related activities. Greatly appreciated move by Ola Cabs and its CEO Bhavish Aggarwal," Ashwath tweeted.





The Karnataka government on March 23 had said that Ola, Uber, taxis, autorickshaws and other hired services will be suspended during the lockdown.

Ola two days back had also started a new initiative called 'Drive the Driver Foundation' to support auto-rickshaw, cab and taxi drivers during the 21-day lockdown.

The employees had agreed to give up a part of their salaries towards the casue, while CEO Bhavish Aggarwal had agreed to give up his salary for a year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared a nationwide lockdown on March 23, which suspended all public transport till April 14.

Till now the state has reported 83 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

