Piyush Goyal shares video of Vande Bharat Express running at 'lightening speed'; gets trolled

Railways minister Piyush Goyal was severely trolled on Monday for his latest tweet on Train 18, or as it is now called - the Vande Bharat Express. Sharing a clip of the train, Goyal marvelled at the "lightning speed" of India's fastest train. "It's a bird...It's a plane...Watch India's first semi-high speed train built under 'Make in India' initiative, Vande Bharat Express zooming past at lightening speed," he tweeted.

Twitterati, however, trolled the minister for what they believed is a doctored video. One can see that the angles of the video, like the train, changed in an unnatural speed.

It's a bird...It's a plane...Watch India's first semi-high speed train built under 'Make in India' initiative, Vande Bharat Express zooming past at lightening speed. pic.twitter.com/KbbaojAdjO - Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 10, 2019

Not missing the opportunity, Congress called the minister "Mr Ghotala" and said that the only thing travelling at lightning speed are Mr Ghotala's lies.

Indian Youth Congress' campaign-in-charge, Srivatsa said, "Piyush Goyal ji, enough of your Jumlas. This video has been edited to play in fast forward mode. You have again proved that all that the Modi Govt can do is gimmicks. Even Shatabdhi, with such editing will look as fast."

Piyush Goyal ji, enough of your Jumlas. This video has been edited to play in fast forward mode. You have again proved that all that the Modi Govt can do is gimmicks. Even Shatabdhi, with such editing will look as fast. https://t.co/09rkYg0SH6 - Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) February 10, 2019

Not to be left behind, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien tweeted, "CheatIndia Exhibit 420".

Not only politicians, Twitter users also called out the minister and said that the video was edited.

It's not a bird…It's not a plane, It's a dodgy video posted by Railway Minister @PiyushGoyal and @rammadhavbjp Doctored video takes 12 secs, Original video takes 24 secs to travel same distance. Via : @AltNewspic.twitter.com/vgrNBQAG9w - Zoo Bear (@zoo_bear) February 10, 2019

I think anyone with common sense is enough to tell that video has been edited.Having said that,check YouTube and you'll find lots of videos of t18 running at 180kmph and it doesn't look like this.! - Ravitheja kandalam (@UrsRavitheja) February 10, 2019

Sir aur thodi mehnat karte video pe to Bullet Train ban jaati, Japanese ko unki aukaat dikha dete.... better luck next time ðð»ðð» - Sarcasmâ¢ (@SarcasticRofl) February 10, 2019

I'm really tired with errors that premiere pro gives some times. Kindly let me know the video editor used for this one ð - Dhananjay Bhosale (@Dhananjay_Tech) February 10, 2019

That's a fast train because the video speed has been ramoed up. You could make even a bullock cart appear fast like this. #Fake - FuckErie (@WhatTheFuckErie) February 10, 2019

