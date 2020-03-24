PM Modi to address nation today on coronavirus: Where and when to watch live stream, telecast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will address the nation at 8 pm on coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country. This is the PM Modi's second address to the country in five days. He had called for a 'Janata Curfew', a 14-hour self-quarantine toc controlthe spread of coronavirus on Sunday, March 23. Since then, most states of the country have gone under complete lockdown, with some states even imposing a curfew.

PM Modi, in a tweet, said, "I will address the nation at 8 pm today on vital aspects relating to the scourge of the pandemic COVID-19."

à¤µà¥à¤¶à¥à¤µà¤¿à¤ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤µà¤¾à¤¯à¤°à¤¸ à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¢à¤¼à¤¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¥à¤ª à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤¬à¤à¤§ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¥à¤ à¤®à¤¹à¤¤à¥à¤µà¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤£ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤ à¤¦à¥à¤¶à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¥à¤à¤à¤¾à¥¤ à¤à¤, 24 à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤ à¤°à¤¾à¤¤ 8 à¤¬à¤à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤¬à¥à¤§à¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¤°à¥à¤à¤à¤¾à¥¤ Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

The central government on Tuesday prohibited the export of ventilators, sanitisers, and other ICU equipment with immediate effect in the wake of increasing novel coronavirus cases in India. The number of novel coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra have climbed to 107 after six fresh cases were confirmed in the state.

To make matters easier for coronavirus patients, the government has also announced that it will now include COVID-19 treatment under the Ayushman Bharat PMJAY scheme. The first case in Northeast has also been reported. The patient, a citizen of Manipur had returned from the UK. Back in Wuhan that is the epicentre of the entire coronavirus pandemic, the authorities have lifted outbound travel restrictions on its citizens. Wuhan will allow outbound travel from April 8, while the other cities of Hubei province will allow it from March 25.

Out of these six cases, five are from Mumbai and one is from Nagar. The states of Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, UP, Odisha, Sikkim have entered their lockdown phase as the country battles COVID-19 pandemic. The central government had annonced a complete lockdown in 75 districts across the country on Sunday. Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases in the country has increased to 482, as stated by ICMR at 10am on Tuesday.

Where to watch live streaming of PM Modi's address to the nation:

Live Telecast Channels: PM Modi's address on can be streamed live on television channels such as Doordarshan, Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV. For Live telecast, viewers can also tune in to Aaj Tak and India Today TV.

One can also follow the Live blog by Business Today.In to get the latest updates on the coronavirus situation in India.

Live on smartphones: To watch the Live stream of PM Modi speech on mobile devices, one can visit the official website of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) or its official YouTube channel.

