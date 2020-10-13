Post office jobs with upto Rs 57,000 salary: Over 1,000 posts vacant; check out eligibility

Maharashtra circle of the Indian Postal Service has issued a notification for recruitment on 1371 vacancies. Application process for the above mentioned posts began from October 3 and will last till November 3. Out of these, 1,029 vacancies are for postmen whereas 295 are from Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) in Sub Ordinate Office, 32 are from Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) in Administrative Office and the remaining 15 positions are of Mail guard.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the Maharashtra circle's official website- https://dopmah20.onlineapplicationform.org/MHPOST/. The candidates can also download their hall tickets and admit cards. The date of the Computer Based Test will also be declared on the official Maharashtra Postal Service website.

Candidates should be 12th pass and have knowledge of computers and local language for the vacancies of Postman and Mail Guard, whereas the candidates applying for MTS in Administrative and Sub Ordinate office need to be 10th pass and have computer knowledge along with an understanding of the local language.

Minimum age limit for all posts is 18 years whereas the maximum age limit for postman and mail guard vacancies is 27 years and for MTS, it is 25 years. In order to apply for these posts, Unreserved/EWS/OBC candidates will have to pay Rs 500 whereas female candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD categories have to give Rs 100.

Selections for postman, MTS and Mail Guard posts will take place on the basis of a Computer Based Test. The candidates who are selected for the Postman or Mail Guard post will get anywhere between Rs 21,700- 69,100 whereas those who are selected for the Multi Tasking Staff will get anywhere between Rs 18,000-56,900.

