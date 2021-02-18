Preity Zinta's Kings XI Punjab buys 'Shahrukh Khan' in IPL auctions; Twitterati call it 'Veer Zaara reunion'

Middle order-batsman Shahrukh Khan has been bought by Kings XI Punjab at the Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2021. The cricketer who is named after Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has been auctioned for Rs 5.25 crore.

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore fought off hard in the bidding war for Khan which was finally won by Punjab.

Coincidentally, actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was also present at the auction, representing his father's team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

IPL's official page shared the news of Khan's induction in the Punjab's team with actor Preity Zinta's thrilling reaction. The caption read, "When you get a certain "Shahrukh Khan" in your side@PunjabKingsIPL"

Twitterati is rejoicing with Khan and Preity being on the same side, calling it a "Veer Zaara" reunion, be it some other Shahrukh Khan. Check out some hilarious reactions:





Veer and Zara in same Team!!ððððððð â Souâ (@magicaldiariess) February 18, 2021

Srk ka naam hi kafi hai ðð â Ramjaan SRKian âºï¸ (@RReghiwale) February 18, 2021

Shahrukh Khan might be thinking why the hell am I on trending today â Ohm Vandary (@VandaryOhm) February 18, 2021

Finally veer and zaara met pic.twitter.com/rBymvl0vlB â Sujeet Suman (@SujeetS70137694) February 18, 2021

ððððððð Finally She got him after Dil se, Kal Ho Na ho and Kabhi Alvida na Kehna... â Nupur (@leo_bookworm) February 18, 2021

Naam He Kaafi Han ð¥ â Shameer (@shahmeer135) February 18, 2021

25-year-old Khan who represents Tamil Nadu in the domestic circuit made his List A debut on 27 February 2014 for Tamil Nadu in the 2013-14 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

He has played a total of five first-class matches and scored 231 runs at an average of 33.00 and has the highest score of 92 not out in first-class cricket. He has also played a total of 20 List A matches and scored 286 runs at an average of 35.75. He has the highest score of 69 not out in his List A career.

Also read: 'Ditto Shah Rukh': Twitterati can't keep calm as Aryan Khan debuts at IPL auction 2021

Also read: IPL Auction 2021: Full list of players sold, unsold; Jhye Richardson goes to KXIP for Rs 14 cr