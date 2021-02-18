IPL Auction 2021: Full list of players sold, unsold; Jhye Richardson goes to KXIP for Rs 14 cr

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the 14th edition of the T20 tournament is currently underway. The IPL auction is a very exciting day for fans of the tournaments as it's during this event that team members are finalised, and fans get to know which players they would be rooting for in the following season.

IPL auction began at 3:00 pm on Thursday and so far over 20 players have gone under the hammer. Twelve out of the twenty players which have gone under the hammer have not been bought by any team. These include big names such as Jason Roy and Aaron Finch.

During the IPL 2021 auction, Chris Morris became the most expensive player in IPL history. Rajasthan Royals purchased all-rounder Chris Morris for Rs 16.25 crore. The second most expensive bid so far has been for Glen Maxwell who was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore

for Rs 14.25 crore.

Here is a complete list of players who have been sold and not sold so far in IPL auction 2021:

Karun Nair - Unsold Alex Hales - Unsold Jason Roy - Unsold Steve Smith - Sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.2 Crore Evin Lewis - Unsold Aaron Finch - Unsold Hanuma Vihari - Unsold Glenn Maxwell - Sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 14.25 crore Kedar Jadhav - Unsold Shakib Al Hasan - Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 3.2 Crore Moeen Ali - Sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 7 crore Shivam Dube - Sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 4.4 crore Chris Morris - Sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crore Dawid Malan - Sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 1.5 crore Glenn Phillips - Unsold Alex Carey - Unsold Sam Billings - Unsold Kusal Perera - Unsold Adam Milne - Sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 3.2 crore. Mustafizur Rahman - Unsold Jhye Richardson Sold to KXIP For Rs 14 crore Nathan Coulter-Nile sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 5 crore Sheldon Cottrell Unsold Umesh Yadav SOLD to DC for Rs 1 crore Adil Rashid Unsold Rahul Sharma Unsold Mujeeb ur Rahman Unsold Harbhajan Singh Unsold Piyush Chawla sold to MI for Rs 2.4 crore Qais Ahmad Unsold Himanshu Rana Unsold C Hari Nishaanth unsold Sachin Baby sold to RCB for Rs 20 lakh! Rahul Gahlaut Unsold Rajat Patidar goes to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 20 lakh Himmat Singh Unsold Vishnu Solanki Unsold Atit Sheth Unsold

