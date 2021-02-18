IPL Auction 2021: Full list of players sold, unsold; Jhye Richardson goes to KXIP for Rs 14 cr

Business Today
February 18, 2021 | Updated 17:53 IST
KXIP shell out Rs 14 crore for Jhye Richardson (Reuters Photo)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the 14th edition of the T20 tournament is currently underway. The IPL auction is a very exciting day for fans of the tournaments as it's during this event that team members are finalised, and fans get to know which players they would be rooting for in the following season.

IPL auction began at 3:00 pm on Thursday and so far over 20 players have gone under the hammer. Twelve out of the twenty players which have gone under the hammer have not been bought by any team. These include big names such as Jason Roy and Aaron Finch.

During the IPL 2021 auction, Chris Morris became the most expensive player in IPL history. Rajasthan Royals purchased all-rounder Chris Morris for Rs 16.25 crore. The second most expensive bid so far has been for Glen Maxwell who was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore

for Rs 14.25 crore.

Here is a complete list of players who have been sold and not sold so far in IPL auction 2021:

  1. Karun Nair - Unsold
  2. Alex Hales - Unsold
  3. Jason Roy - Unsold
  4. Steve Smith - Sold to Delhi Capitals for  Rs 2.2 Crore
  5. Evin Lewis - Unsold
  6. Aaron Finch - Unsold
  7. Hanuma Vihari - Unsold
  8. Glenn Maxwell - Sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 14.25 crore
  9. Kedar Jadhav - Unsold
  10. Shakib Al Hasan - Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 3.2 Crore
  11. Moeen Ali - Sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 7 crore
  12. Shivam Dube - Sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 4.4 crore
  13. Chris Morris - Sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crore
  14. Dawid Malan - Sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 1.5 crore
  15. Glenn Phillips - Unsold
  16. Alex Carey - Unsold
  17. Sam Billings - Unsold
  18. Kusal Perera - Unsold
  19. Adam Milne - Sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 3.2 crore.
  20. Mustafizur Rahman - Unsold
  21. Jhye Richardson Sold to KXIP For Rs 14 crore
  22. Nathan Coulter-Nile sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 5 crore
  23. Sheldon Cottrell Unsold
  24. Umesh Yadav SOLD to DC for Rs 1 crore
  25. Adil Rashid Unsold
  26. Rahul Sharma Unsold
  27. Mujeeb ur Rahman Unsold
  28. Harbhajan Singh  Unsold
  29. Piyush Chawla sold to MI for Rs 2.4 crore
  30. Qais Ahmad Unsold
  31. Himanshu Rana Unsold
  32. C Hari Nishaanth unsold
  33. Sachin Baby sold to RCB for Rs 20 lakh!
  34. Rahul Gahlaut Unsold
  35. Rajat Patidar goes to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 20 lakh
  36. Himmat Singh Unsold
  37. Vishnu Solanki Unsold
  38. Atit Sheth Unsold

