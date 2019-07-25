Delhi weather update: Heavy rainfall likely on Thursday, Friday

Delhi weather update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Delhi on Thursday and Friday. The IMD said widespread rain or thundershowers will occur in other North Indian states too, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh till July 27.

The capital, on Wednesday, witnessed heavy downpour which brought down the temperature in the city to 29 degrees. The heavy shower created difficult conditions for driving in Dhaula Kuan and South Extension roads due to water-logging.

The national capital has recorded 156.5 millimeters of rainfall in July so far. The heaviest rainfall in Delhi this year with 50.2 mm rain was recorded on July 22, said Safdarjung observatory.Overall, the city has received 24 per cent less rainfall. Since June 1, the city has seen 167.7 mm rain.

