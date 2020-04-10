Coronavirus cases count reaches 463 in Rajasthan; 82 cases reported in 24 hours

Eighty-two cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Rajasthan a day, according to latest data from the Ministry of Health And Family Welfare. With this spike, the number of cases in Rajasthan has reached 463, out of which 21 patients have recovered while three have

lost their lives.

The latest death took place on April 4. The patient was an 82-year-old man from Rajasthan's Alwar district, who had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the state-run SMS hospital.

As per this data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Jaipur has the highest number of coronavirus cases with 54 confirmed patients. At second place is Bhilwara district with 27 cases. Jodhpur at third with 17 cases. Prominent cities Ajmer and Udaipur both had four cases each. Twenty-seven patients are Indian nationals who had been evacuated from Iran last month.

Rajasthan currently has the fifth-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1364, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Coronavirus testing sites in Rajasthan

According to the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) website, there are eight coronavirus testing sites in the state of Rajasthan. They are:

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur Dr. Sampurnanand Medical College, Jodhpur Govt. Medical College, Kota Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar JLN Medical College, Ajmer RNT Medical College, Udaipur S.P. Medical College, Bikaner Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College, Jaipur

Coronavirus Helpline for Rajasthan

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the coronavirus helpline for the state of Rajasthan is 0141-2225624. The Central Helpline Number for coronavirus is +91-11-23978046.

India has reported 5,709 active cases of coronavirus (as of 8 am, April 10), according to the Health Ministry. Total deaths stood at 199. As many as 503 patients have been cured or discharged and 1 migrated.

