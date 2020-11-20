Ratan Tata celebrated Diwali this year with 'Goa', his 'office companion'

Ratan Tata has posted a Diwali picture, celebrating the festival spending time with dogs, including his "office companion" named Goa.

Tata posted on Instagram a picture where he's seen surrounded by two dogs on either side and the caption said, "A few heartwarming moments with the adopted Bombay House dogs this Diwali, especially Goa, my office companion."





Tata's account boasts of more than 3 million followers and as to why the dog was named Goa intrigued many. In a reply to a user, Tata said, "He was a stray puppy when he got into my colleague's car in Goa and came all the way to Bombay House. Hence the name Goa."

Users on Instagram loved Tata's reply and flooded the comment section praising him for his magnanimity and kindness.

Ratan Tata is a dog lover and has built a special kennel for stray dogs in the global headquarters of the Tata Group in Mumbai. The Chairman emeritus of Tata Group has in the past shared posts on Instagram to get stray dogs adopted.

