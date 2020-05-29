Renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla passes away at 90

Bejan Daruwalla, a celebrated astrologer, breathed his last at Apollo Hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. He was 90 yeears old. Reports suggest that Daruwalla was on ventilator support in ICU after showing symptoms of coronavirus. However, his COVID-19 test came negative.

Bejan Daruwalla was acknowledged as one of the 100 great astrologers in the last 1,000 years in The Millennium Book of Prophecy, published by Harper Collins, USA. He had predicted several Prime Ministerial victories including that of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Morarji Desai and more recently, Narendra Modi. He had also predicted the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi's accident and the Bhopal gas tragedy, amongst others.