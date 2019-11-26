RRC North Eastern Railway Recruitment: Applications open for 1,104 vacancies, check out application process

North Eastern Railway Recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), North Eastern Railway (NER) has released an official recruitment notification, inviting applications for Apprenticeship Training, under the Apprentice Act, 1961.

A total of 1,104 vacant Apprentice Posts shall be filled through this recruitment process. The interested candidates can apply through the online application process that begins on November 26. The last date to apply for the recruitment is December 25.

Eligible candidates can apply on the official website of North East Railway (NER), at ner.indianrailways.gov.in. In order to apply for the Apprentice posts, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100, while reserved category candidates along with women are exempted from paying the fee.

Railways apprentice recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ner.indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'Act Apprentice 2019-20' link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on application link next to apply online

Step 4: Register using basic information

Step 5: Log-in using the registration number

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification and eligibility criteria carefully before applying for the apprentice posts.

The lower age limit for the applicant is 15 years and the upper age limit is 24 years. Candidates should have the minimum educational qualification i.e. Class 10 pass with at least 50% marks along with ITI certificate, based on which the candidates will be selected for 1-year training.

Selected candidates will be called for document verification at RRC Gorakhpur, where they shall present a copy of the online application, medical certificates, one passport size photograph, all original certificates and testimonials for verification.

Apprentice training will commence from April 1, 2020 at allotted division or unit. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of North Eastern Railway for more details.