Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' co-star Harshaali Malhotra is all grown up; stuns fans with Diwali pics

Actor Harshaali Malhotra, the cute little girl who made her debut in Salman Khan-starrer film Bajrangi Bhaijaan in 2015 as Munni, is all grown up now.

The young artist shared her photos from Diwali celebrations with diyas and rangoli on Instagram and her fans could not get over how grown up she looked.

Harshaali took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and wrote: "Happy Diwali, everyone!! Here's to joyous and wonderful years ahead for us all. Be safe ..."

The young artist shared another picture from Laxmi Pujan where she wrote, "May Goddess Laxmi blesses everyone with prosperity, happiness and wealth...#festivetime #familytime."

The caption of her Bhai Dooj picture read: "A very happy bhai dooj to the person who annoys me the most yet the one who I love the most...happy bhai dooj."

Harshaali became an overnight star after making her debut in Kabir Khan's directorial film Bajrangi Bhaijan. Her fresh-faced innocence had won over the audience. In Bajrangi Bhaijaan she played the role of Shahida also known as 'Munni', a Pakistani Muslim girl who gets lost in India and travels back to her homeland with the help of an Indian, Pavan Kumar Chaturvedi (played by Salman Khan). She was 7 at the time. Harshaali's performance as a mute girl was critically praised and earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut nomination.

Besides her and Salman, the film also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kareena Kapoor, and Sharat Saxena.

According to casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Harshaali was chosen from among 8,000 kids for the role. He said three girls were shortlisted for the role but after 7-10 days of the workshop with the children, it was decided that Harshaali would take on the role.

Harshaali also appeared in TV shows, Qubool Hai and Laut Aao Trisha.

