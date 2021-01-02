Saurav Ganguly regains consciousness after angioplasty; condition stable

BCCI President and former Indian cricket team skipper Saurav Ganguly has regained consciousness following a primary angioplasty at the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata. Ganguly is also meeting visitors at the hospital now, according to India Today. He has received a stent and doctors have stated that the former Indian skipper is in a stable condition following the surgery.

Earlier, the doctors who were treating Ganguly had explained that the arterial blockage in his body was "critical". They have also said that that there were multiple blockages.

Sports journalist Boria Majumdar gave an update on Ganguly's health on Twitter. He wrote: "Good news. He is stable. Stent has been placed. What I am told in this: "infero lateral wall myocardial infarction Right Coronery Artery stenting done. He is presently fine" Woodlands sources. @SGanguly99 thank god. (sic)"

Good news. He is stable. Stent has been placed. What I am told in this: "infero lateral wall myocardial infarction Right Coronery Artery stenting done. He is presently fine" Woodlands sources. @SGanguly99 thank god. - Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) January 2, 2021

Ganguly was rushed to the hospital at around 1:00 pm on Saturday after the cricketer complained of chest discomfort while at his home gym in Kolkata. The doctors who are treating him have been providing updates throughout the day.

When Ganguly reached the hospital, his pulse was 70 beats per min, blood pressure was 130/80 mm of Hg and other clinical parameters were also under the normal range, according to the doctors' reports. His ECG had shown hyperacute ST-segment elevation in inferior leads and also lateral leads. Echo had shown mild inferior wall hypokynaesia along with preserved overall left ventricular function. Ganguly is stable haemodynamically.

According to the doctors a primary angioplasty was necessary based on the results of the scan even though his heart rate and BP were normal when he was admitted to the hospital. Ganguly underwent the surgery soon afterwards and is now in stable condition.

"Ganguly was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries after which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage," Dr Saroj Mondal who performed the angioplasty said.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly admitted to hospital after suffering mild cardiac arrest