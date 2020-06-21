Solar eclipse 2020: Here's a list of dos and don'ts

A rare celestial event, annular solar eclipse, popularly called as 'ring of fire eclipse' will appear in the sky this Sunday. A solar eclipse is a phenomenon in which the moon gets between the Earth and the sun, thus casting a shadow over the earth. When viewed from Earth a solar eclipse looks like the sun is being covered by a round dark shadow casted by the moon.

The Surya Grahan 2020 will be an annular solar eclipse where the moon will cover the sun from the centre leaving the outer rim visible, viewers from Earth will see a rare 'ring of fire' eclipse in the sky.

Trying to watch the eclipse without the right precaution and protection could permanently damage one's eye. Here is a list of Do's and Don'ts that everybody should be following while viewing the Solar Eclipse.

Dos for watching Solar Eclipse 2020

If one is an avid observer of the sun then they should invest in a pair of solar viewing glasses.

Because of the COVID-19 lockdown situation, many may not be able to purchase solar viewing glasses. These people should go for a welder's filter, this is used by welders in fabrication shops to protect against extremely intense light. These sheets are readily available in hardware shops

However, if one is not able to secure solar viewing glasses or welder sheets, then there is a third option for them. These people can use the pinhole imaging technique. For this, as the name suggests, one makes a pinhole in a cardboard sheet and holds it under the sun, below this one needs to keep a clear white paper. The sun's image should appear on the white paper for watchers.

Pinhole viewing technique can also be used on walls for the projection of the sun's image for a larger crowd.

Don'ts for watching Solar Eclipse 2020

Don't look at the eclipse directly with naked eyes

Ordinary sunglasses should not be used to view the phenomenon.

Do not look at the reflection of the Sun in the water.

Do not try to cover glass with lampblack or carbon soot and then try to view the eclipse.

