Solar eclipse 2020 live video: Here are latest images and videos of Solar Eclipse 2020

A rare celestial event, annular solar eclipse, popularly called as 'ring of fire eclipse' will be visible today. The eclipse started at 9:15 am. The solar eclipse will be visible until 3:04 PM. The maximum eclipse will take place at 12:10 IST. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. Here are a few images of the Solar Eclipse as it looked early in the morning:

From Jammu and Kashmir

#WATCH Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu witnesses #SolarEclipse2020 It will start at 9:15 AM and will be visible until 3:04 PM. The maximum eclipse will take place at 12:10 IST. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. pic.twitter.com/hewOopYiCY - ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

Jammu & Kashmir: Jammu witnesses #SolarEclipse2020 The solar eclipse will start at 9:15 AM and will be visible until 3:04 PM. The maximum eclipse will take place at 12:10 IST. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. pic.twitter.com/5tvnfr7O7G - ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

From Delhi

Delhi: #SolarEclipse2020 as seen in the skies of the national capital today. The solar eclipse will be visible until 3:04 PM. The maximum eclipse will take place at 12:10 IST. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. pic.twitter.com/tJNM01YwGx - ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

From Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand: #SolarEclipse2020 as seen in the skies of Dehradun. The solar eclipse will be visible until 1:50 PM with maximum visibility of the eclipse at 12:05 PM. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. pic.twitter.com/iugvgwFEYR - ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

From Maharashtra

Maharashtra: #SolarEclipse2020 seen in the skies of Mumbai. The solar eclipse will be visible until 3:04 PM. The maximum eclipse will take place at 12:10 IST. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. pic.twitter.com/n32nzIXYDR - ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

From Haryana

From Gujarat

Gujarat: #SolarEclipse2020 seen in the skies of Gandhinagar. The solar eclipse will be visible until 1:32 PM with maximum visibility of the eclipse at 11:42 IST. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. pic.twitter.com/Lp0xs53JoF - ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

From Punjab

Punjab: #SolarEclipse2020 as seen in the skies of Amritsar today. pic.twitter.com/usRHFtjlgP - ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

What is solar eclipse?

When Moon comes between the Sun and Earth, the shadow falls on the surface of the Earth. The Sun is entirely covered by the Moon for a brief period. Those places that are engulfed by the dark, dense umbral shadow of the Moon experience the total solar eclipse. In the regions that plunge into the soft diffused penumbral shadow of the Moon experience the partial eclipse. In all solar eclipse the Sun, Moon and Earth may not be perfectly aligned, and then we only have a partial eclipse. When the three celestial bodies happen to be in a straight line, we have Total solar eclipse.

How to Watch Solar eclipse?

Sun is a very bright object, and looking at it directly can cause severe damage to the eye and vision. There are special goggles made for looking at the Sun. These goggles filter the sunlight for safe viewing. "Often the Public Outreach and Education Committee of Astronomical Society of India and other astronomical institutions/ planetariums and other science popularisation agencies usually make arrangements for safe viewing of the eclipse. However, due to the lockdown this time, we are not able to make solar filters available. Further, we strongly advise people not to gather in large numbers to view the eclipse given the pandemic situation. There are easy tips for viewing the eclipse from the safety of your home" says Arvind Paranjpye, Director, Nehru Planetarium.

