Solar Eclipse 2020 in June: Date, time, other details

We have seen two lunar eclipses this year and now is the turn for the first-ever solar eclipse of this year. The solar eclipse slated to take place on June 21 will be an annular one. Annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is farthest from the Earth and comes in between the Sun and the Earth. Since the Moon is farthest from the Earth, it looks like a dark disc on top of another bright orange disc, which, in turn, seems like a ring of fire.

Solar Eclipse June 2020 Date and Time

The first-ever solar eclipse of 2020 will take place on June 21 for a duration of 6 hours. According to a Times Now report, the solar eclipse will begin from around 09:15 am and will reach its peak at 12:10 pm and conclude around 03:04 pm. The duration of the June 2020 solar eclipse will be approx 6 hours.

Solar Eclipse 2020 Visibility details

The June 2020 solar eclipse will be visible in Africa including the African Republic, Congo, Ethiopia, Pakistan and China apart from India.

Precautions To View Solar Eclipse 2020

A solar eclipse, be it annular or total in nature should never be viewed with a naked eye. Instead, eye protection or indirect viewing techniques should be used.

Next Solar Eclipse In 2020

This, however, will not be the first solar eclipse to take place in 2020. The next solar eclipse of 2020 will take place on December 14-15. This will be a total solar eclipse wherein the Moon completely obscures the Sun from the Earth's view. This type of eclipse occurs typically in the winter season. This solar eclipse will last from 07:03 pm to 12:15 am on December 14-15. According to timeanddate.com, this celestial event can be viewed from Chile and some parts of Argentina. If weather permits, then some regions in southern South America, south-west Africa and Antarctica will witness a partial solar eclipse.

